PDP govt rejected, approves Stadium for Buhari’s campaign

Initially,Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State had rejected the application for the use of the stadium, citing the Nigeria Premier football league season that would start soon and the closure of the stadium by Julius Berger, a firm handling its maintenance.

Now interestingly, a day after it turned down a request by the local chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the use Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the State government has reversed itself.

It approved the use of the 30,000-capacity facility for the opposition party yesterday.

The approval came barely hours after the APC rejected Uyo Township Stadium as alternative for the kick-off of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in the Southsouth on Friday.

The APC insisted on the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium as venue for the kick-off of its presidential campaign.