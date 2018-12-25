Robbers kill OAU student for refusing to surrender

A 300-level accounting student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Abiodun Babalola, was attacked and killed by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Sunday for his refusal to release his iPhone to the men, who invaded his hostel.

Speaking to our correspondent on Monday, two residents of the Adam and Eve Hostel, Parakin, Ile-Ife, who pleaded not to be named, said the robbers, who wielded machetes and charms, attacked the hostel around 2am on Sunday and moved round the rooms, and dispossessed the residents of their belongings.

The late Babalola, it was learnt, was not in his room when the robbers invaded the hostel located on the outskirts of the town.

One of the sources explained, “Abiodun was in another student’s room when the robbers arrived. He was cut with a matchet in the head because he refused to release his iPhone to them.

“They were just two inside that room when the robbers entered there. I cannot ascertain the number of the robbers, but they were many.

“Many other residents of the hostel also lost their belongings to the robbers. I also lost money to them. Many people lost mobile phones and other valuables too. Some other students were injured by the robbers.

“But his (Abiodun’s) injuries were severe. He bled for some hours before he died. He didn’t receive medical attention early. He eventually died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile -Ife, around 6am.”