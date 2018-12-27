190 policemen mobilized for war against Boko Haram run away

190 police officers who were being trained for the war against Boko Haram in the North East, have absconded. A statement from the force says the fleeing officers were being trained in Buni Yadi, Yobe state when they absconded.

A ‘Police Wireless Message’ sent from the Force Headquarters to MOPOLS in 22 states, says an order has been issued for the immediate arrest of the absconding officers. The policemen comprised personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), as well as those of the Force and the Sniffer Dog Sections.

But in a reaction ,Force spokesman Jimoh Moshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, while reacting to the report that the cops fled with their rifles from Police Training School in Yobe, said the claim was investigated and found to be false.

Moshood said it was clear the writer had not visited the venue of training nor witnessed the deployment of personnel.

He added that the writer relied ignorantly on hearsay from misguided individuals being used to work against national interest and security.

The Force spokesman said: “The force wishes to categorically state that the story is untrue, absolute falsehood and a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the efforts of the Police in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“The insinuation in some quarters and as reported in the story that 167 out of the 2000 additional police officers recently deployed by the IG absconded is not correct and should be disregarded by members of the public.