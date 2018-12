For men who are still thinking they could get her hands in marriage, Bidemi Kosoko the daughter of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko held her marriage introduction ceremony in Lagos on Boxing Day, Dec 26.

According to the actress the wedding ceremony with her boo, Daniel will hold in the first quarter of 2019. The introduction had the likes of Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, Lanre Hassan, Muka Ray and others in attendance.