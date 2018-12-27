Aisha Buhari’s ADC extorting money -DSS ,Police takes action

The Department of State Services has released the Aide de Camp of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, CSP Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna, to the Police for “further administrative action.”

Baba-Inna has been in DSS custody since September 22, 2018.

He was handed over to the DSS, following allegations that he was using the first lady’s name to collect “gifts” and extort some unnamed persons.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunnaya, on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it has released Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna (CSP), ADC to wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

He has been handed over to the Police for further administrative action.

“Recall that Babai-Inna was, on 22nd of September, 2018, handed to the Service by the Police authorities for detailed investigations.

“He had been accused of defamation of character and unduly using his office and that of the First Lady to fraudulently obtain money from sources.

“Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).

“In line with the standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, Babai-Inna has been returned to the police for appropriate action.”