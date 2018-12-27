Baden was killed over huge, raw cash in his car

Badeh was said to be in possession of cash which he intended to use for the purchase of another farmland.

Some people had knowledge of the cash with the ex-CDs and thus planned the attack to dispossess him of it.

The Force, which refused to give the names of the suspects, said two out of the five suspects arrested actively participated in the killing. It said the remaining three suspects played other roles that led to Badeh’s murder. The Police however did not parade the suspects claiming that its decision was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.

The suspects arrested in connection with the killing on December 18, 2019 of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, have been singing to the police since their arrest over the weekend.

The suspects, who were arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, are being interrogated at the Force Headquarters in Abuja ahead of their parade before newsmen.

According to a highly reliable source, the suspects said their intention was not to kill Badeh, but his driver refused to stop when they carried out the attack, leading to their shooting sporadically to stop the Toyota Tundra in which the former Nigerian Air Force Chief was travelling from his farm in Nasarawa State to Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had few hours after the murder of Badeh ordered his operatives at the IRT, Special Tactical Squad and the Nasarawa State Police Command to fish out his killers, hence a crack team of operatives was deployed to the forest along Kaduna-Keffi Road between Zango-Gitata and Tudun-Uku Area to fish out the killers, who were believed to be Fulani bandits terrorizing that area.

A source in Nasarawa State said: “The gunmen were seven in number when they accosted the ex-CDS.