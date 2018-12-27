Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari appoints Akpabio National Coordinator Presidential Support Committee

Younews Ng December 27, 2018 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 27 Views

President Buhari has appointed former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee

Pastor Mfon Okon, the Akwa Ibom state Coordinator of the committee, who disclosed on Thursday, in Uyo said four indigenes of the state have also been appointment into the committee.

They include Lady Valerie Ebe, a former deputy governor of the state as chairman, National Advisory Committee, Senator  John Akpanudoedehe, National Director – Planning & Strategy, Senator Aloysius Etok – National Director for inter-party affairs, and the party’s South-South zonal woman leader, Mrs Rachael Akpabio as the National Assistant Welfare Secretary.

Okon said appointments were a reflection of the confidence President Buhari reposed on their ability to successfully work for his re-election in the forthcoming presidential election.

He called on the people of the state to fully key into national politics by supporting the All Progressives Congress to return the President, and ensure that the party wins Akwa Ibom State in 2019.

