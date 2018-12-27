Doubts as Police set to parade Badeh’s killers

Though cynical minds are doubting,saying some boys who are at wrong place at the wrong time may have been arrested to be paraded today..the Nigeria Police Force said a breakthrough has been made ..Poilceis set to parade some suspects involved in the murder of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.).

The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja on Thursday.

“We have made a breakthrough in the case and we’ve arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday,” a source said.The former CDS was killed in the evening of December 18, 2018 while returning from his farm.

His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.

Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.