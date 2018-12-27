Life lesson from how award winning journalist died

In April 1994, Carter’s photograph of a starving Sudanese child being eyed by a vulture won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography.

The vulture was waiting for the starving Sudanese girl to die and feast on her, during the 1993 famine in Sudan, taken by Kevin Carter, a South African photojournalist.

Kevin however lived just a few months to enjoy his supposed achievement because he later got depressed and took his own life!

He was actually savouring his feat and being celebrated on major news channels and networks worldwide for such an ‘exceptional’ photographic skill.

His depression started when during one of such interviews (a phone-in programme), someone phoned in and asked him what happened to the child. He replied, “I didn’t wait to find out after this shot as I had a flight to catch…” And the person replied, “I put it to you that there were two vultures on that day; one had a camera”.

His constant thought of that statement led to depression and his ultimate suicide.

In whatever we do, let humanity come first, before what we can gain out of the situation.

Kevin Carter could have been alive today and even more celebrated if he had just picked that little girl up and taken her to the United Nations Feeding Center where she was attempting to reach.

In all we do, let’s always think of others and how we can be of benefit to humanity.