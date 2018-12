The former Military Governor of Lagos State, rtd. Gen. Buba Marwa, said that all those aiming to occupy Aso Presidential Villa should wait till 2023, as President Muhammadu Buhari would be returned to power in 2019.

Marwa made the declaration while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday in Yola.

Marwa, who is the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Drugs, said he was confident that President Buhari would defeat other presidential candidates in the 2019 election