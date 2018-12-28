Critics brand Amosun selfish for grandstanding in APC

Amosun wants to be Ogun state political godfather without the requisite leadership traits such as grit, courage, sacrifices, selflessness, foresight, etc. What leader would send his soldiers and loyalists to battle ill-equipped while he is ensconced in an armored vehicle?

He sent his loyalists to a non-starter party while he remained in a wining party. Imagine Tinubu in a similar situation. I am sure he would have burnt the bridges, and lead the battle from the front in the new party. That is leadership.

He would have been prepared to win or loose all with his lieutenants. If you have followed Tinubu’s political trajectory you will agree with me. That’s why a Tinubu will leave a worthy legacy while Amosun will be remembered as a selfish leader.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday started his campaign ahead of the senatorial election.

The governor, who is the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, described the Allied People’s Movement as a child of necessity.

But Amosun said the defection was done in the interest of the APC.

He added that the aggrieved members of APC would not have been managed if they had been allowed to go elsewhere apart from the APM.

He said, “For me, this is not about what we prayed for. If anybody had told me that it is going to be like this, I will say no. But, clearly as human, God will show his way at any time, we are ordinary mortals.

“We are APC, even those that are in APM are APC, it is frustration; and we don’t want them to go and vote for a candidate that would be against what APC and President Muhammadu Buhari stand for.

“As it is, it is a one-way scenario, now we would ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari will still win and APC will still win maybe directly or indirectly.”