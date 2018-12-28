Policeman shoots air force officer dead

A police sergeant attached to Squadron 11 of the Police Mobile Force in Calabar, Cross River State, Williams Inah, has shot dead an air force officer.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened at the Automatic Teller Machine section of the Unity Bank branch on Marian Road in Calabar on Wednesday.

Inah, who was on guard duty, was said to have fired his gun in self-defence when some customers attacked him.

A source said that a bullet from the policeman’s gun hit one of the eight Nigerian Air Force officers in plain clothes, who were among the bank customers at the ATM point.

“The victim was in mufti at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Police Clinic, where he was confirmed dead by the police doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police and the air force Commander have met over the issue and the situation is under control. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

Ugbo noted that Inah was taken into custody to prevent the situation from escalating, adding that he would be subjected to orderly room trial and if found wanting, he would face appropriate sanctions.

The identity of the slain air force officer could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.