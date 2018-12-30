Lagos House of Rep member dies of Diabetes

Complications from diabetes has killed another member of Lagos House of Representatives. He is Hon Abdul Kafir Abayomi Ayeola, representing Ibeju – Lekki Federal Constituency . He died today , Sunday , December 30, 2018 at Saint Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island .

According to a reliable source , he had been managing the ailments for many years now. Hon Ayeola who has been a member of the Green Chamber since 2011 has been in and out of hospitals in the cause of managing the ailment. In fact his left leg had been amputated because of the ailment.

The ailment was said to have relapsed and he had been in the hospital since October before giving up the ghost today.

Hon Ayeola was born in 1959. He was a teacher before he ventured into politics in 1993 after his voluntary retirement from teaching. He was once Supervisory Councillor and later Chairman in Ibeju – Lekki Local Government Council.

He is survived four wives and many children.

He would be the second member of Lagos House of Representatives caucus that has died in this 8th assembly session . The first was Hon Dr Elijah Adewale aka Jah who died in 2015.