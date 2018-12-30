Revealed!..APC alleged deal with Dangote and Otedola

Sources have revealed why Dangote and Otedola have suddenly joined the Buhari presidential campaign. It concerns Dangote’s readiness to roll out billions of naira in campaign finance support.

Though, Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity) had said

It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.

Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC. He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.

Sources are insisting that there have been some last-minute deals which, if allowed to happen, would make Dangote among the 10 richest people in the world, and make Nigeria a Dangote incorporated entity.

What are these irresistible deals offered to Dangote? And why must Dangote carry Otedola along?

The two big deals involve the sale of the country’s four refineries to Dangote’s foreign business partners. This is to avoid anyone raising an eyebrow or fear that Buhari is selling such important assets directly to Dangote in exchange for partly financing his campaign.

The game plan here is that once the refineries are sold as scrap by the federal government, the so-called foreign owners would so run them down that the federal government would announce that it would be taking back these refineries. Once this happened, the next announcement from the same federal government would be that it has found Dangote and Otedola as the local buyers and who have what it takes to own and manage the four refineries. Eventually, the federal government would pretend as if circumstances were forcing it to hand them to the two at a little fee.

Otedola, it was gathered, will get two of the four refineries. And for him to focus on these deals, he was advised to quickly divest in Forte Oil Plc., which is debt-ridden.

The second irresistible deal is Ajaokuta Steel Company. The same strategy used in the sale of the refineries would be applicable in the sale of Ajaokuta.

Dangote, we learnt, was also reminded how good Buhari has been to his business. In particular he was reminded how he enjoyed the lowest forex rates – they were far below official rates – which the presidency mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide for him in the name of forex for Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical. That was besides the gas-for-fertiliser deal the Dangote Group and the OCP Group of Morocco signed in late 2016, which was facilitated by the federal government.

In return, the Buhari Campaign has asked Dangote to support Buhari’s re-election with some undisclosed billions of naira as campaign support.

This request from Dangote is besides the N500 billion — I repeat, N500 billion — that has already been mapped out for vote buying: it is expected to buy as many as 25 million votes at N20, 000 for each vote.

Dangote’s playing big in cement, salt, sugar, flour, pasta, beverages, tomato paste, Indomie, and rice? Others are real estate, furniture, garments, motor spare part, tyre, battery, telecommunications, and SunTrust Bank secretly established in 2016