E-X-P-O-S-E-D! HOW FUNTUA, BUHARI’S IN-LAW ALEGEDLY ALLOCATED $12M CBN FOREX WEEKLY.

President Buhari’s son in law, Ismaila Isa Funtua, married to Buhari’s daughter, Sefinatu…is making it big! by favouritism.

Funtua through his connection to Buhari,sources said makes tons of millions of dollars weekly.

He gets $12m weekly from CBN at N305, allegedly approved by Buhari which he sells in the black market for N370 per dollars.

He tackled Gov Masaru for Katsina govt house, while his father, Isa Funtua, is a wheeler dealer and member of Buhari’s store cabinet.

According to the source, we gathered he was one of those behind the plot to remove VP Osibajo. Elder Funtua is the chairman of Bulet International Construction Company, which was involved in the development of the new capital in Abuja in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but ran into over N10b debt but with NNPC and Forex deals debt have been practically cleared. Bounced back once his inlaw became president.

According to an insiders $190,000 (N70m) Lamborghini Huracan flown in on an Emirate flight last week, the car was said to have belongs to him

He was said to have been among the strong member of the ruling cabal in the Aso villa. One of the major reason the govt has maintained and sustained a fraudulent forex regime with the widest disparity between official rate and parallel market.

Looking at the young son is so wealthy and rolls in same multi millionaire circle with Yusuf Buhari ( president’s son) who recently crashed his N56m power bike and billionaire son of former FCT minister shamusedeen Bala Mohammed . Ismaila and Yusuf according to our source say, are top dealers at the NNPC where Elder Funtua makes monthly kills.