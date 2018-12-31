Saraki is a liar, did’nt donate a kobo to Offa robbery victims

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has debunked the statement on a Kwara radio by the Senate President Bukola Saraki that he donated N10m to victims of Offa robbery.

Mohammed said Saraki did not donate a dime.

Saraki had said in the controversial radio interview that he donated 10 million Naira when he visited Offa to commiserate with the people in the aftermath of the robbery. And he added that the amount that was stolen from the banks’ vaults was 7 million Naira.

Mohammed exposed Saraki’s lie in a statement, warning him for the second time to stop playing politics with the 5 April multiple robbery attacks in Offa.

Said Mohammed:”The claim by Dr. Saraki that he donated 10 million Naira to care for the victims of the Offa robbery is patently false.

“He did not! The 10 million he referred to was donated when the Offa market got burnt, and it was made in Ilorin, not Offa. When Dr Saraki visited Offa to commiserate with the community in the aftermath of the robbery, he did not donate a dime! I challenge him to prove me wrong.”