Tinubu the godfather, behind Muri Okunola’s success story

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has more than just a passing interest in the career progression of Hakeem Muri Okunola. He was the one appointed him Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser of Ibile Holdings Limited in 2001. He became his personal assistant in 2003. In 2005, he appointed him the Executive Secretary to the Governor on Land Use Allocation Committee.

In 2011 under Governor Babatunde Fashola HMO became a permanent secretary in the Land Ministry at a young age of 39.

In 2015, when Governor Ambode wanted to sack him with 18 other permanent secretaries we gathered that instructions came from above( who else could that be ) to spare him. He was however redeployed to Youths and Social Development Ministry.

Today, when he is being swore in as Head of Service, Asiwaju was there live!

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday swore in Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola as the 21st Head of Service (HOS) of the State, with a charge on him to inject fresh ideas.

The Governor also swore in six new Permanent Secretaries who have since been deployed to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). They are Dr. Titilayo Goncalves (Ministry of Health); Mr Adeyemi Kosoko (Education District IV); Dr Sherifat Balogun (Ministry of Youth and Social Development); Mr Segun Adeniji (Health Service Commission); Mrs Abosede Adelaja (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture); and Dr Lateef Lawal (Primary Healthcare Board).

Describing the appointments as thoroughly deserving, Governor Ambode said a new chapter had just been opened in the State public service.

While lauding the former Governor of the State and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for laying a solid foundation for the transformation of the State civil service, Governor Ambode also commended the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Adesoye for serving meritoriously and her work in strengthening the public service.

Responding, Muri-Okunola thanked Governor Ambode for the confidence and trust reposed in him.

Dignitaries who witnessed the swearing in of the new HOS are Tinubu; Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule; former Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; Senator representing Lagos East, Gbenga Ashafa; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; APC Southwest women leader, Chief Kemi Nelson; Elegushi of Ikate Land, Oba Saheed Elegushi, among others.