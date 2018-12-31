Tuface, Bobby valentino, Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Simi, Timaya others storm StylebyZenith fair



“Style by Zenith”, a flagship Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Accessories and Entertainment fair, powered by Zenith bank was in conjunction with Fashion One, a foremost international lifestyle and entertainment company,

The two-day fair is a potpourri of Lifestyle activities featuring runway modelling by leading Nigerian and international models accessorized by top designers, beauticians, beauty and lifestyle products manufacturers, accessory makers, food and confectionary, and many more….

The atmosphere of the event changed completely when both top international artiste and local took over the beautifully decorated stage.

The day one event was funkified by sterling performance by an international artiste Bobby Valentino’s whose performance was epic, Kiss Daniel, DJ cuppy, Simi and her rumored Fiancée Adekunle Gold.

Day two holds the likes of Wande Coal, Waje, Tuface, Timaya, and Alex unusual doing the baddest killer moves on stage. The event leaves many photo journalists forget their main assignment at the event, as they cannot resist the flow of vibes from the center court.

Timaya raised the roof beyond expectation, time allotted to him wasn’t enough for thousands of fans who which to have more of him. Another major artiste who could have also steal the show couldn’t performance as a result of ill health.

Ahead of the event, speaking at the launch of the platform, the General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc. and Coordinator of the event, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa, noted that: “‘Style by Zenith’ is a unique platform through which the bank will connect with and create value for its customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle. It is an all-inclusive fair that seeks to engage and entertain both the young and old during this festive period ’”.



“Style by Zenith” is geared towards engaging the Lifestyle ecosystem and connecting the consumers to every aspect of quality and affordable living, thereby helping them live their best lives in their own interest.

It is a holistic event aimed at connecting the SMEs and retail segment to a multiplicity of clientele through multiple factors which dictate and direct their everyday lifestyle choices ie; beauty, fashion, entertainment, food and general lifestyle (Travel, automobile, houses) thus facilitating the growth of the individual retail and SME businesses.

The event is over now, but the undeniable fact is that, an impression has been made, many businesses have been motivated ahead of 2019, new contacts has been made and many new more ideas has evolve from the mind blowing event put together by the number one most capitalized bank in Nigeria, Zenith Bank PLC