Analysts predict HMO as Lagos gov. someday

As Governor Ambode swore in Mr Hakeem Muri – Okunola aka HMO as the 21st Lagos Head of Service, he is not only the youngest( 47 next month) to be appointed to so but probably the longest serving if he runs his full course.

For someone who joined the Lagos Public Service in 2001, he still has 18 years to complete his 35 years mandatory years of service. Or 13 years to reach the 60 years mandatory years of retirement.

Since he will turn 60 first that means, tentatively, he has 13 years to serve as Head of Service. Expect of course, he retires voluntarily or appointed or anointed to higher position such deputy governor or even governor as being speculated in some circles.