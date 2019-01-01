Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 1 January 2019

Artdagunodo becomes Ekiti Gov’s special assistant

Younews Ng January 1, 2019 Business, Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 27 Views

His Excellency the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has graciously appointed celebrated photography expert, photo journalist and very creative art expert of rare breed, F Femi Artdagunodo as the Special Assistant to the Governor on photography.

And he has said “I am most grateful to the state Governor, his motherly wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, all my professional and political leaders and everyone that have offered their shoulders for me to climb to achieve this height in my career.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

At last, Dino Melaye arrested! ..Cross over night in detention ?

Dino Melaye has been arrested in a gang style manner with multitude of police officers, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.