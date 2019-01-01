Artdagunodo becomes Ekiti Gov’s special assistant

His Excellency the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has graciously appointed celebrated photography expert, photo journalist and very creative art expert of rare breed, F Femi Artdagunodo as the Special Assistant to the Governor on photography.

And he has said “I am most grateful to the state Governor, his motherly wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, all my professional and political leaders and everyone that have offered their shoulders for me to climb to achieve this height in my career.”

