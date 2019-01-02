FG hurriedly gives #15.89billion to ASUU to avert strike

“One of the conditions met by the Federal Government was the release of N15.89billion to universities on New Year’s Eve( Monday) for the payment of shortfall in salaries of universities,”

“The cash is expected to hit the account of all the institutions on or before the close of work today (Wednesday),” he added, pleading not to be named.

“The government has also set aside N20billion as revitalisation funds for varsities. The National Universities Commission( NUC) has been directed to work out the modalities for allocating the funds to all institutions.