Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , 3 January 2019

PDP condemn Buhari, Osinbajo for shunning Shagari’s burial

Younews Ng January 2, 2019 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 34 Views

Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned in strong terms the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the burial of ex-President Shehu Shagari.

Shagari died last Friday, aged 93, and was buried the next day in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the funeral, particularly regarding Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s status as the first Executive President of our country, is unpardonable and a very wrong precedence in our national protocol.

“This action of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice (sic, deputy) has also sent a very wrong signal to members of the international community on how we honour our national values and respect for our patriots.

“Sadly, while the former President Shagari was at the National Hospital Abuja, passing through his last moments, President Muhammadu Buhari was busy campaigning in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, boasting of how he sacked the Second Republic, arrested and locked up Shagari and others.

“Such disdain for our respected national figure by Muhammadu Buhari is completely unpresidential and unpardonable.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tuface, Bobby valentino, Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Simi, Timaya others storm StylebyZenith fair

The two days fair was a free for all event which accommodate people from different ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.