PDP condemn Buhari, Osinbajo for shunning Shagari’s burial

Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned in strong terms the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the burial of ex-President Shehu Shagari.
Shagari died last Friday, aged 93, and was buried the next day in accordance with Islamic burial rites.
“This action of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice (sic, deputy) has also sent a very wrong signal to members of the international community on how we honour our national values and respect for our patriots.
“Such disdain for our respected national figure by Muhammadu Buhari is completely unpresidential and unpardonable.