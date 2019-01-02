Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , 3 January 2019

What about Buhari’s 4 + 4 fingers sign language

Younews Ng January 2, 2019 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

A gesture displaying four of the fingers of both hands with the thumbs folded on bent on the palms has been keeping tongues wagging since the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly during his presentation of the 2019 budget which turned a very rowdy event.
According to sources in Aso Villa, the gesture was first noticed during the event organised by PROJECT 4+4. Recall that it was the event where First Lady, Aisha Buhari revealed that two men were manipulating this government. PROJECT 4+4 allegedly is a group established to help in the campaign of President Buhari for the 2019 election. The project is to help galvanize support to actualize the eight years of two terms of Buhari. Unconfirmed reports say, PROJECT 4+4 is bankrolled or sponsored by a very influential presidential aide.

Some photos of Mr. President on social media displaying four of his fingers of both hands which is roundly interpreted to mean that he will surely win the 2019 election to complete his two terms have been debunked by few persons in the presidency who said, the pictures were doctored or photoshopped.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tuface, Bobby valentino, Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Simi, Timaya others storm StylebyZenith fair

The two days fair was a free for all event which accommodate people from different ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.