What about Buhari’s 4 + 4 fingers sign language

A gesture displaying four of the fingers of both hands with the thumbs folded on bent on the palms has been keeping tongues wagging since the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly during his presentation of the 2019 budget which turned a very rowdy event.

According to sources in Aso Villa, the gesture was first noticed during the event organised by PROJECT 4+4. Recall that it was the event where First Lady, Aisha Buhari revealed that two men were manipulating this government. PROJECT 4+4 allegedly is a group established to help in the campaign of President Buhari for the 2019 election. The project is to help galvanize support to actualize the eight years of two terms of Buhari. Unconfirmed reports say, PROJECT 4+4 is bankrolled or sponsored by a very influential presidential aide.

Some photos of Mr. President on social media displaying four of his fingers of both hands which is roundly interpreted to mean that he will surely win the 2019 election to complete his two terms have been debunked by few persons in the presidency who said, the pictures were doctored or photoshopped.