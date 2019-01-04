242,455 applicants jostle for 10,000 police job

Seven days to the end of the recruitment of 10,000 police constables, the Police Service Commission has received a total of 242,455 applications from interested candidates.

With 15, 633, Niger State has the highest number of applicants followed by Kano with 15, 079 while Katsina is third with 14, 582.

Others are Kaduna with 13, 882, Bauchi with 12, 652 and Adamawa with 11, 449 applicants, according to a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the PSC’s acting spokesman, Aaron Kaase.

It said that Bayelsa State had the lowest number of applicants at 1, 258, followed by Lagos State with 1, 358; Anambra had 1, 618 while Ebonyi had 1, 659.

A summary of the applications indicated that 212, 716 applicants are males while the remaining 29, 694 are females.

Benue State has the highest number of female applicants at 2,251 followed by Akwa Ibom State with 1, 772 and Osun with 1, 721 applicants.

Zamfara State has the lowest number of female applicants with 27 followed by Jigawa 33, while Sokoto has 34.