8 days after,Dino Melaye surrenders, Emerged, Slumped

Eight days after the police laid siege outside his Abuja home, embattled Senator Dino Melaye has finally surrendered to the police.

Some senators paid Dino a visit inside the Maitama home on Friday, January 4th and afterwards escorted him to the Police headquarters to meet with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

While coming out of the house, Senator Melaye slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital.

They went to the police in company with his lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome.

Melaye had been invited by the police to answer allegation of attempted murder.

He is alleged to have been with his thugs who shot and and injured a police officer on the 19th July 2018.

Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said that the police officer was yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and was under intensive medical care.

An Abuja high court had on Thursday refused to grant Dino Melaye’s application to order the removal of police blockage on his residence.

The Nigerian Police Force had said its men sent to arrest Senator Dino Melaye in his residence in Abuja will not retreat until the senator surrenders himself for arrest and investigation.

According to Moshood, the officers have a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest to pick the senator, representing Kogi West.

“Dino is wanted by the Police for a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel; shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State”, Moshood said.