Friday , 4 January 2019

Buhari, IG in closed door meeting..Tenure extension likely

January 4, 2019

President Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had a closed door meeting at the state house, Abuja, on Friday January 4th.

The meeting comes a day after Idris was officially due to have retired from service on January 3rd. There are speculations President Buhari might extend the tenure of the IG.

The agenda of the closed door meeting was not revealed to state house correspondents.

This IGP came to power after his superiors in rank, over 20 of them, were retired by Buhari. He has kept faith with his principal since then.

the IG’s will be 60 on the 15th

