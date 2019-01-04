Nollywood Actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger dies of Malaria

Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger has died.
According to actor, Kunle Afod who broke the news, Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd after he went to the hospital to seek treatment for malaria.
Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger has died.
According to actor, Kunle Afod who broke the news, Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd after he went to the hospital to seek treatment for malaria.
Tags Actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger dies after complaining of Malaria slideshow
Five crew members, made up of two pilots and three personnel of the Nigerian Air ...