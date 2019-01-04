Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 4 January 2019

PDP rejects Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari, INEC officer to announce presidential result

Younews Ng January 4, 2019 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 34 Views

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday reacted as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, appointed President Muhammadu Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari as its head of Collation Center for the 2019 elections.

“Today, we have been informed that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, apparently in furtherance of the plots to rig the Presidential election, has appointed Mrs. Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of
the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center
Committee.
PDP accused the INEC boss of setting the stage for “a very huge political crisis”, stressing that such decision was capable of derailing the nation’s democratic process.

