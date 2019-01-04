PDP rejects Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari, INEC officer to announce presidential result

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday reacted as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, appointed President Muhammadu Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari as its head of Collation Center for the 2019 elections.

“Today, we have been informed that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, apparently in furtherance of the plots to rig the Presidential election, has appointed Mrs. Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of

the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center

Committee.

PDP accused the INEC boss of setting the stage for “a very huge political crisis”, stressing that such decision was capable of derailing the nation’s democratic process.