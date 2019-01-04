REVELATION..Pastor Omatsola & Tamara recorded more than 10 sex tapes

Lekki pastor, Apostle Chris Omatsola, who was in a viral sex video last year with Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, has revealed that there are more sex videos, than the one posted online.

In a lengthy post on his blog, Zionweath News, Omatsola revealed that he and Okpewho had more than 10 sex videos on their phones, as she enjoyed filming their intimate moments.

He said, “Princess and I had more than 10 sex tapes of ourselves on our phones as she enjoyed filming sex.

“Honestly, the sex-tapes were recorded sometimes in October 2017. She was holding the camera in some and I held the camera in others. We were both aware but we never knew it would go viral.”

Speaking about when their relationship soured, he said, “I had deleted all our sex videos on my phone and she was aware and insisted she deletes hers.”

Omatsola also shared details of how he met Okpewho, he said, “I met Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho aka Toks David in September 2017, just before the Lekki Toll Gate after Quilox nightclub around 4:40am. I was returning from a vigil in Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island, that fateful day. She flagged down my car on the lonely road. She appeared drunk. Because it was dark and I thought it could be dangerous, I stopped and picked her.

“When we got to my house that night, she slept on the couch in the sitting room, while I slept in the bedroom.”

Last November, Omatsola, and his former lover, Tamaratokoni Okpe, had clashed over their sex video that leaked on the internet.

While Okpewho accused Omatsola of releasing the video to force her into marriage with him, the cleric said that the video was leaked to blackmail him.