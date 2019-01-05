Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Adeboye orders arrest of indecently dress members at Redeemed camp

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said indecently dress members of Redeemed Church will be arrested at the camp. He has given order to security guard.

“This is holy ground. Why? Because God is always walking in the midst of His people.”

“As far as I’m still around, anyone who wants to destroy this camp will be dealt with.”

“You Can’t dress indecently as a Christian and Come into the House of God’

“The way you can’t dress to the church, don’t dress so in the camp. If you are caught indecently dressed in the camp, you’ll be arrested. “Parents should warn their children because if you dress indecently in the camp, they’ll be arrested. “And when their parents come to bail them, they’ll be arrested,

