Sunday , 6 January 2019

Police to charge thieves of female panties for murder

Younews Ng January 5, 2019 Investigation, News, null, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 31 Views

With the rising incidence of stealing of female pants which some of the apprehended culprits have confessed are used for ritual practice, the police say such culprits will now be charged for murder instead of theft.

The Public Relations Officer of the Zone 2 Police, CSP Dolapo Badmos made this known on her twitter handle where she said it is the only way the practice can be stopped.

“What is the in-thing about stealing of underpants? Learnt the ones caught in the act always confess to be using it for rituals whereof the owner dies prematurely.

“Henceforth anyone caught stealing pants may not be charged for stealing but attempted murder. This has to stop,”

