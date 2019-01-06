5 surgeons perform Kano’s first brain surgery

Five neuro-surgeons have within 48 hours performed the first brain surgery in Kano, making history and a medical breakthrough.

The feat was carried out at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano, on patient Ali Iliyasu, who had been suffering from a brain ailment in the last 26 years, after an accident.

The leader of the surgeons who conducted the surgery, Shu’aibu Dambatta, a consultant, revealed that “the patient had an 11 months appointment with another different facility before he came to us and we accepted to conduct the open brain surgery on him.”

He added that the team of the surgeons included Dr Atiku, Dr Musa, Dr Hassan and Dr Musbahu, who are all from Kano State. According to him, “This is the first brain surgery done in Kano, in the history of the medical profession in the state. We were contacted within the shortest period of time and we accepted to conduct the surgery. As you can see, the patient is talking to you now, in less than 24 hours after the surgery, you know it is a successful exercise. He goes to rest room on his feet, just within 24 hours after the surgery. We all thank Allah for this all-important breakthrough in this specialist hospital,” Dambatta said.

He added that the patient is from Dala local government, in Kano State. “All members of the team that we participated together in the surgery are also from Kano.” He added that the surgery was conducted free of charge. “His family are only left with the purchase of the prescribed drugs.