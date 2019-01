A few days after endorsing the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, President Muhammadu Buhari has received Abiodun’s rival in the state’s governorship election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Akinlade was led to the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja by the incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, a close ally of President Buhari.