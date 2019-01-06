Daily Trust Newspaper shut down by military

Armed soldiers have invaded Daily Trust head office in Abuja, hours after taking over the Newspaper’s regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

The soldiers forced the gate open at the head office and drove in with three Jokic vans loaded with armed soldiers.

Everyone in the building was asked to move to the ground floor while they move computers.

The military personnel retrieved the phones of all staff member in the office.

They also loaded all computers at the head office into some of their vans before taking off.

Dozens of soldiers are presently stationed within and outside the building, preventing entry and exit.

It is not clear yet why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.

The soldiers had shut the gate of the Maiduguri regional office earlier in the day, after arresting the two editorial staff on sight at the time of the raid.

All efforts to get the Military authorities’ response to these invasions have proved abortive as the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman ignored calls made to him by our reporter.

He later sent a text message asking for a text message inquiry which our reporter sent immediately, but Brigadier General Usman is yet to respond to the text sent to him.