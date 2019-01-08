Boko Haram overwhelm Borno,Gov. Shettima weeps, begs Buhari

The Borno State Governor, Mr Kashim Shettima, could not hold back tears on Monday as he broke down before President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor cried over the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in his state, which had witnessed a sudden rebound lately.

He shed tears before Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, urging the President to do all he could to stop the insurgents, who now attack communities at will.

The governor had gone to the Villa in company with Borno elders to meet with Buhari in order to seek further ways of addressing the resurgence in attacks by Boko Haram.

Others at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); who is also from Borno State; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; and the Director General of the Department for State Services, Mr Yussuf Bitchi.

In his opening remarks, Shettima reminded Buhari of some resolutions reached at an extraordinary security meeting held in Borno State a week ago and the need to urgently implement them.

But, as he spoke, he became emotional and tears rolled down his cheeks.

He said amidst sobs, “Between 2013 and 2014, we witnessed the most daring and most vicious evil of the Boko Haram, losing 20 local government areas.

“However, we rushed here because of the recent upsurge in the activities of the demented monster called Boko Haram, especially in Borno North Senatorial District. We are here because since 2015, Mr President, you have been able to restore our hope.

“Sir, you have demonstrated empathy for Borno and the overriding commitment to ending the Boko Haram. This is why we rushed here on witnessing some setbacks.

“We are here because we thought that Allah will use you to fully reclaim Borno traditional glory of being the home of peace. We are here as a people who worked, prayed and waited for your Presidency in the firm belief that with you as the Commander-in-Chief, Boko Haram will become history in Borno.

“Mr President, we have not, and Insha Allah, we will not lose hope in you because we have witnessed and survived worse moments before you came. We do not feel hopeless. Our hopes are very much alive and they are very high.