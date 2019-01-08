Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 8 January 2019

”Buhari deceiving Tinubu, trying to make him feel good”

Younews Ng January 8, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

Yinka Odumakin, of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has said the statement smacked of deceit.

He said, “I think the whole thing is just to make Tinubu feel good and think he is being reckoned with. But in any case, it is said that those who don’t learn from history will repeat it.

“This confirms that there are political forces that see some personalities at desperate times as people they can just toy with and once they dangle some carrots before them, there will be no problem.l

Buhari, while inaugurating the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Monday had said he was handing over the campaign to Tinubu.

He had said, “But I must also add that though we will all be deeply involved, I will like to assure the nation that I will do my part without making governance or my work to suffer. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my co-chairman, will be fully in charge and is going to be on 24-hour vigil.

“That is to say the operational buck of this campaign stops at his table, and I therefore urge all of us in the leadership of this campaign, in the field operations, on the campaign trail and in the secretariat to consult with Asiwaju whenever guidance is needed.”

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Boko Haram overwhelm Borno,Gov. Shettima weeps, begs Buhari

The Borno State Governor, Mr Kashim Shettima, could not hold back tears on Monday as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.