Lagos, Kano top list of would-be voters

Lagos and Kano states have the highest number of registered voters, going by the register which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented to political parties yesterday.

INEC has cleared 84,004,084 would-be voters for the forthcoming elections, after carrying out Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) on those who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Of the over 84 million voters, Lagos State has 6, 570,291 million. Kano has 5, 457,747 million would be voters.

In 2015, Lagos and Kano states recorded 5.8 million and 5.0 million (representing 11.30 per cent and 8.51 per cent).

In the register presented by INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, Northwest has the highest number of registered would-be voters with over 20.2 million. It is trailed by the Southwest with 16.3 million.

The Southeast has the least with slightly over 10 million voters. Northeast has 11.3 million; Northcentral (13.4 million) and Southsouth (12.9 million).

Male registrants are 44, 405,439 million and female 39, 598,645 million.

Prof. Yakubu said INEC had kept strictly to its timetable and programme of activities.