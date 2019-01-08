Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 8 January 2019

List of 50 most valuable players in World football, Mbappe valued at £196m ahead

The CIES Football Observatory has released a list of 50 most valuable players in World football.

According to a research carried out by the CIES Football Observatory, the list was made up after they crunched the numbers for an algorithm that takes into account performance, age, marketability, and their current contract length, among other factors, to come up with very specific values.

On the list, France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was named the most valuable player in world football with an estimated value of £196million, while England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who came second on the list is valued at £180m.

Check out the top 50 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN WORLD FOOTBALL

