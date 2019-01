Though the identity of the hoodlums who stabbed him is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, there are feelers that Oluomo’s attackers could be men of the Kunle Poly’s faction of the NURTW.

MC Oluomo, was who was beside Sego, another prominent member of the union, when he was stabbed has been rushed to the hospital for treatment immediately.

National chairman of the union, Tajudeen Agbede, was among those who rushed MC Oluomo who was in a pool of blood to the hospital.