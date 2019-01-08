Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 8 January 2019

Photo of 41 yr old bus driver who raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos

Younews Ng January 8, 2019 Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 41 Views

Here is a photo of the 41-year-old commercial bus driver identified as Jelili Lawal, that allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos.

The commissioner of police in the state, Imohimin Edgal, confirmed the arrest while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded by the command in the last one month. Edgal said that the Septuagenarian had asked for directions to a place in Lagos from the suspect who instead lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

According to him, the woman was going to Ketu when the suspect picked her in his bus at the popular Maryland Area.

“Unknown to the woman, the commercial bus driver who had ulterior motive, drove her to Adeniyi Jones in Ikeja where he forcefully had sex with her in spite of her old age. A passer-by, who heard the woman’s shouts for help called the police and pointed them to the direction of the screams and he was caught in the act.

The woman was bleeding while she was rescued from the scene. The suspect is presently in custody and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the police boss said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Boko Haram overwhelm Borno,Gov. Shettima weeps, begs Buhari

The Borno State Governor, Mr Kashim Shettima, could not hold back tears on Monday as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.