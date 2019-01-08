Photo of 41 yr old bus driver who raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos

Here is a photo of the 41-year-old commercial bus driver identified as Jelili Lawal, that allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos.

The commissioner of police in the state, Imohimin Edgal, confirmed the arrest while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded by the command in the last one month. Edgal said that the Septuagenarian had asked for directions to a place in Lagos from the suspect who instead lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

According to him, the woman was going to Ketu when the suspect picked her in his bus at the popular Maryland Area.