S/east govs raise alarm..”IPOB threatened to kidnap us ”

The Southeast governors have cried out over alleged plans by members of the proscribed secessionist group, the Inidenious People of Biafra IPOB, to kidnap them. Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, made this known when he spoke at Nwaegu Military Cantonment in Abakaliki during the flag-off of Operation Egwu Eke 111 by the Nigerian army 82 Division yesterday January 6th.

The governor said the threat was received via text message sent to his wife.

“The GOC, you are coming at a time we had note from our brothers and sisters of IPOB sending text messages that there will be no elections and insulting the leaders, particularly the south east governors. Just few days back they sent text message to my wife that the five governors of south east would be kidnapped and that their security would overpower that of the governors and that after ransom are paid, they would kill them and kill themselves.

“That is laughable, as a leader in the zone, I must say that some of their complaints are genuine, but the approach is very bad, that is why the leaders of south east are not in support of their approach.

“So, I use the opportunity to ask that other geopolitical zones have youth pressure groups but their approach is not the same. And so we are not against them, but their approach. And as chief security of the state, I do not welcome them, Ebonyi state is not part of Biafra, we are sovereign state, we don’t want to be colonised again, we are a state demanding better treatment in the affairs of our nation.

“I know they will attack me in social media but it doesn’t stop what we are doing. Just few days back, I heard of a new clash of some cult groups, the CP and director of SSS informed me and I thought that the matter is laid to rest because we had an agreement that there will be no cult clash again in Ebonyi state. And so I want to let them know that I will be directing Operation Egwu Eke 111 to them because they have bridged the agreement. And I know all of them one by one”, he said