Wednesday , 9 January 2019

Sanwo olu celebrates wife, lbijoke

Younews Ng January 8, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

Lagos APC Governorship candidate Babajide Sanwoolu writes loving birthday message to wife,Ibijoke
‘Today, I celebrate my wife, the mother of my children, my African Queen and love of my life, my Ibijoke.

Joke, you are a woman of virtue. Your commitment to humanity and passion for life makes me smile everyday.
Happy birthday Ibijoke mi, thank you for holding my hand, thank you for praying with me & believing in me. Thank you for giving me beautiful children.
Thank you for joining me on the journey #ForAGreaterLagos

Cheers to more years. I love you, Joke’

