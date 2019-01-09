ASUU STRIKE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED!

The

minister of labour and

representative of ASUU

have risen from a

meeting.Both parties

have agreed to put the

on going ASUU strike on

hold inorder to give the

federal government

time to sort out the

subsidy issue with NLC.

FG has agreed to meet

some of ASUU’s

demands.In the

interim,ASUU has

suspended its strike but

vows to embark on a 6

month strike if the

agreements reached are

not

implemented, We

urge all students and

lecturers to return to

their respective schools

from 9th of january.