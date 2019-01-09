Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 9 January 2019

ASUU STRIKE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED!

Younews Ng January 9, 2019

The
minister of labour and
representative of ASUU
have risen from a
meeting.Both parties
have agreed to put the
on going ASUU strike on
hold inorder to give the
federal government
time to sort out the
subsidy issue with NLC.
FG has agreed to meet
some of ASUU’s
demands.In the
interim,ASUU has
suspended its strike but
vows to embark on a 6
month strike if the
agreements reached are
not
implemented, We
urge all students and
lecturers to return to
their respective schools
from 9th of january.

