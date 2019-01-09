The
minister of labour and
representative of ASUU
have risen from a
meeting.Both parties
have agreed to put the
on going ASUU strike on
hold inorder to give the
federal government
time to sort out the
subsidy issue with NLC.
FG has agreed to meet
some of ASUU’s
demands.In the
interim,ASUU has
suspended its strike but
vows to embark on a 6
month strike if the
agreements reached are
not
implemented, We
urge all students and
lecturers to return to
their respective schools
from 9th of january.
ASUU STRIKE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED!
The