Wednesday , 9 January 2019

Buruji Kashamu restates his vision to be Ogun gov

January 9, 2019

Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Senator Buruji Kashamu on Fresh FM 105.9

* I have no problem with Baba Obasanjo. He is my father and the father of the nation.

* I picked Ladi Adebutu and Elder Akinhanmi from Labour party in 2011. The Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Exco gave Adebutu the ticket to contest in 2015.

* I supported the Yewa-for- Governor agenda twice – in 2011 and 2015. But, we didn’t win. His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel from Remo ruled for 8 years. Meanwhile, the Ijebus have been out of the Governorship for 35 years. So, it is not out of place that I am in the race. We are all equal stakeholders.

* I am a business man. I have factories in Nigeria and Cotonou. I have shares in companies in Nigeria and West Africa region.

* I am a philanthropist. I have touched the lives of thousands of people through my Foundation (Omoilu Foundation) and that is why they named me “Alannu Mekunnu”.

* I can work with anybody. You need everybody on board to succeed as a governor.

* I will perform wonders if elected governor of Ogun State. I am not in the race to loot the treasury. My administration will tackle poverty, I will chase hunger away in Ogun State.

*Those in charge of INEC are human beings, so they might not be perfect but I am optimistic that they will conduct credible elections in 2019.

