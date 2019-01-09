Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 9 January 2019

Patrolling FRSC Officer found dead inside van!

Younews Ng January 9, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 30 Views

In what seems to be a suspected armed robbery attack, an FRSC driver was killed in an official patrol vehicle along Abuja- Kaduna express way at about 20 kilometres to the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, 8 January, 2019.

In an official statement released by the Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem,  the patrol vehicle with the following registration number; AO1 887RS was attacked along Talata Marafa route under Kakau Unit Command.
According to Kazeem, the victim who  happened to be the only personnel in the vehicle during the attack died on the spot, right in the vehicle.
Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack .

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Presidency raises alarm..”PDP need to be cautioned on inflammatory utterances.

The Presidency is worried about what it described as a violation by the opposition PDP ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.