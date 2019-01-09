Patrolling FRSC Officer found dead inside van!

In what seems to be a suspected armed robbery attack, an FRSC driver was killed in an official patrol vehicle along Abuja- Kaduna express way at about 20 kilometres to the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, 8 January, 2019.

In an official statement released by the Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, the patrol vehicle with the following registration number; AO1 887RS was attacked along Talata Marafa route under Kakau Unit Command.

According to Kazeem, the victim who happened to be the only personnel in the vehicle during the attack died on the spot, right in the vehicle.

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack .