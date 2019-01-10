Echoes of ‘Style by Zenith’.. Good Music, valuable Shopping & best of food

It was all round fun as 2018 comes to a close..Access to a wide variety of lifestyle products and services along with quality discounts for people that make payment using Zenith Bank cards, Scan to Pay or .966# on POS…Play area for children with age-appropriate…Entertainment Runway model display..Performances by Nigerian artistes.

The two-day fair is a potpourri of Lifestyle activities featuring runway modelling by leading Nigerian and international models accessorized by top designers, beauticians, beauty and lifestyle products manufacturers, accessory makers, food and confectionary, and many more….

The atmosphere of the event changed completely when both top international artiste and local took over the beautifully decorated stage.

The day one event was funkified by sterling performance by an international artiste Bobby Valentino’s whose performance was epic, Kiss Daniel, DJ cuppy, Simi and her rumored Fiancée Adekunle Gold.

Day two holds the likes of Wande Coal, Waje, Tuface, Timaya, and Alex unusual doing the baddest killer moves on stage. The event leaves many photo journalists forget their main assignment at the event, as they cannot resist the flow of vibes from the center court.

Timaya raised the roof beyond expectation, time allotted to him wasn’t enough for thousands of fans who which to have more of him. Another major artiste who could have also steal the show couldn’t performance as a result of ill health.

Ahead of the event, speaking at the launch of the platform, the General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc. and Coordinator of the event, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa, noted that: “‘Style by Zenith’ is a unique platform through which the bank will connect with and create value for its customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle. It is an all-inclusive fair that seeks to engage and entertain both the young and old during the festive period ’”.