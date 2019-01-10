FG to renegotiate downward, salaries above N30,000

Workers earning more than N30,000 – the likely new minimum wage – will have their pay renegotiated, the President said yesterday.

The new pay, it seems, will not be for all cadres of workers.

It is important to prepare the minds of those to be affected — that a windfall is not on the way — so as not to be caught unawares, President Muhammadu Buhari said.

The government will begin talks with the workers after the new minimum wage Bill must have been passed into a law…after the new minimum wage has been passed into law, we will be going into negotiations for salary review for all the workers who are already earning above the new minimum wage

The President spoke at the inauguration of the Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of a New National Minimum Wage.

The development came barely 24 hours after the government and Labour agreed that a New National Minimum Wage Bill will be sent to the National Assembly on or before January 23.

The unions are demanding N30, 000 for the least paid worker. But governors are willing to pay N22, 500 and the Federal Government is offering N24, 000.