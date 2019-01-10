Nigerian Breweries going down..? relegated by NSE over low demand

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has relegated Nigerian Breweries from its special status of high-priced stock to medium-priced stock, after the leading brewers slipped below the requirement for continuing recognition as high-priced stock.

In a circular, the Exchange indicated that the review of Nigerian Breweries price trade activity over the most recent six months provided the basis for the reclassification of the company from high-priced stock to medium-priced stock.

The NSE classifies quoted companies into three categories-high-priced, medium-priced and low-priced stocks, based on their market price.

The high-priced stocks consist of large-cap equities that are priced at N100 per share or above for at least four of the last six trading months, or new security listings that are priced at N100 or above at the time of listing on the Exchange.

The medium-priced stocks consist of medium-priced equities that are priced at N5 per share or above but less than N100 per share for at least four of the last six months, or new security listings that are priced at N5 per share or above but less than N100 per share at the time of listing on the Exchange.

The low-priced stocks, where majority of listed companies fall, consist of equities that are priced at one kobo per share or above but below N5 per share for at least four of the last six months, or new security listings that are priced at one kobo per share or above but below N5 per share at the time of listing on the Exchange.

As a medium-priced stock, stockbrokers would need 50,000 shares to move the share price of Nigerian Breweries as against 10,000 shares required for a high-priced stock. Also, the tick size for Nigerian Breweries has changed from 10 kobo to 5.0 kobo, implying that the company’s share price movement will be slower.

Stocks under high-priced group shall have price change with minimum of 10,000 units; stocks under medium-priced group shall have price movement with a minimum of 50,000 units while stocks under low-priced group shall have price change with minimum volume of 100,000 units.

According to the Exchange, Nigerian Breweries’ stock price dropped below the N100 threshold on August 31, 2018 and traded below N100 up till close of business on December 31, 2018. This indicated that Nigerian Breweries’ stock price has traded below N100 in the four out of the last six months.