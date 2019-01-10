Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Should FUTA be named after Shagari?

January 10, 2019

WHAT DO YOU THINK?  …Reactions have continued to trail the suggestion by eminent lawyer and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD),Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), that the Federal Government should rename 28-year-old institution, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) after President  Sheu Shagari.

Shagari died December 28, at the National Hospital, Abuja. He was 92.

His administration established FUTA in 1980, FUTA was established in 1980 in Ado-Ekiti, but was eventually relocated to Akure.

Less than 24 hours after Babalola’s statement,Representatives of the three groups – Ibrahim Oluwasegun (SU); Bola Oniya (ASUU-FUTA) and Adesomiloju Olaitan (FUTA Alumni President) vowed to resist any move to change FUTA’s name by massively mobilising stakeholders within and outside Akure community against the move.

However, the university management has said it is losing no sleep over the matter since what the alumni, students, unions and others are reacting to was just an opinion of an individual and not official statement by government.

 

