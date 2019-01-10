World’s richest man Jeff Bezos set to divorce wife, after 25 years

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing.

Bezos, 54, made this announcement on Twitter. He said he and his wife had been through a trial separation and have now decided to end their 25-year marriage.

Bezos said the divorce is amicable and they are grateful for the years they have been married to each other. He said they will remain a family and stay “cherished friends”.

He also adds: “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. He and McKenzie own a total of 400,000 acres of property, making them 2 of the biggest landholders in the country. They have 4 children together.

The couple got married in 1993 long before Bezos became rich. He actually became a millionaire in 1997. They live in Washington, which is a community property state. That means any assets accrued during the marriage are split 50/50, unless there’s a prenup.

Amazon is now the most valuable company on the planet … worth nearly $810 BILLION!